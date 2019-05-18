Video shows robber disarming officer, holding her at gunpoint in Verizon store

Updated: Sat 3:15 AM, May 18, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Surveillance video shows a terrifying robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Houston in April.

Surveillance video shows a terrifying robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Houston, Texas. (Source: KTRK/Handout/CNN)

One robber manages to disarm a police officer and then forces her to the ground. Another starts snatching cellphones from store shelves.

The officer was working security, and it was her first day on the job.

Both suspects took off in a car driven by a third person.

There was a police chase that ended in the arrest of two of the suspects, but another got away.

Officials said the police officer’s gun and several stolen cellphones were recovered.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus