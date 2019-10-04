Video shows school bus driver using her phone while driving with students

Updated: Fri 4:26 PM, Oct 04, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) – A video shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) 7th grader shows a school bus driver using both hands to scroll through her phone.

It's not clear how long the driver was using her phone, but long enough for a middle school student to record it from the front seat of the bus. (Source: WSOC, Cox, cell phone video, CNN)

At the same time, she’s also behind the wheel of a moving school bus.

It's not clear how long the driver was using her phone, but long enough for a middle school student to record it from the front seat of the bus.

"CMS Transportation takes the safety and security of the students seriously,” the school district said in a statement. “It is aware of the incident mentioned. They are investigating it as they would all matters that come to their attention."

The video has parents deeply concerned.

"To do it while you’re driving with a busload of students under your care is just inexcusable and totally irresponsible,” said parent Paul Cotter.

Frank Butler said the video is frightening for parents to see.

"Very irresponsible and kind of reckless,” he said. “I wouldn't want my kid on the bus if the driver was doing something like that."

A different driver was seen on the route Thursday afternoon, but CMS Transportation hasn’t said if the driver in the clip is still on the road.

