Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to the Coulee Region

"I've seen it three times, the moving wall already. It gets more incredible every time I see it," said Vietnam Veteran Timothy Carrier.

For the last year and a half, the Holmen School District and the Holmen American Legion have worked to get a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the area.

"The vets that are so deserving of what they have done and again the educational aspect is a large part of it from my perspective. But the honor, respect and healing that goes on at this wall is quite amazing," said Holmen High School Social Studies Teacher Chris Sepich.

Wednesday, there was an opening ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the 'Moving Wall'.

There are more than 58,000 names etched onto the portable Vietnam War Memorial, known as the Moving Wall.

Including 26 names of people who lost their lives in Vietnam that were from La Crosse County.

"When they leave that experience, it will be with them always. Even if they don't know anyone on the wall, just seeing it, seeing how it touches people. Viewing the hours of footage we have from the Vietnam War from the soldiers that were there we'll be playing at the wall. They'll be touched forever," said Holmen American Legion Post 284 Post Commander David Harrison.

For some veterans or their family members, this could be the only time they can search for those they lost on the wall.

"This wall they have here, it just brings back lots of memories that you don't want to forget, or can't forget actually. And to see the people on that wall that were killed that you know, it just, it boggles your mind," said Carrier.

The Moving Wall will remain open at Holmen High School until Saturday night.