Vigil for George Floyd in Phoenix Park

Hundreds of people gathered in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park Monday night for a vigil following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in custody of police officers in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. His death sparked protests across the country with people seeking justice for Floyd but also an end to racism and police brutality.

"It's not fair what happened to George and it shouldn’t happen to anyone at all so I'm here for that," says Lily Meier of Chippewa Falls.

Like a Sunday protest in Eau Claire, the vigil remained peaceful and police did not appear to be present.

"For a small community like this to be so engaged in something that happened away from this community is extremely heartwarming and it’s a healthy thing," says Terrance Wilson of Eau Claire.

With the vigil happening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people wore face coverings and organizers asked people to keep a social distance from people they do not live with.

For about an hour organziers requested the vigil to be completely silent out of respect for Floyd and other people of color killed by police. Every so often, people would erupt in chants like "Say his name" before returning to silence. Some people chose to speak at the front and share their own call to justice.

"I have a little girl and she is one year old and I just keep hearing George in my head yelling out for his mama and we have to show our kids that they will never be in a position where they have to lay down in the street and cry out for us," says Kendra Barnett of Eau Claire.

People were encouraged to bring candles to light along with chalk to decorate the sidewalk with messages like "Black Lives Matter".

Some people at the vigil hope this sparks change in the Chippewa Valley community.

"I want people to stop being silent and just because it’s not happening to them, they shouldn't think it’s not an issue," says Elizabeth Yang of Menomonie. "I think it’s important that we hear POC voices, let them lead, the pain they are feeling is real and we as white people need to respect them and their voices when they say they are hurting."

"I think people can really stand together despite their differences and an event like this shows that people care," says Jon Gilleland, also of Menomonie.