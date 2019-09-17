Violent Minneapolis ambush caught on camera

Updated: Tue 6:03 AM, Sep 17, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - There have been a wave of violent robberies taking place in the Minneapolis area.

A violent robbery caught on camera shows multiple suspects ambushing a man in Minneapolis. (Source: Minneapolis Police Department/CNN)

One of them was caught on camera.

The suspects ambushed the victim, punching, kicking and stomping on him. One yanked off the victim's shoes and clothing while others continued beating him.

Police said the group targeted people who were intoxicated and alone or otherwise distracted.

Investigators have arrested 20 suspects in connection to multiple robberies that have occurred within blocks of each other over a four-week period.

Authorities said robbery is up 53.8% in downtown Minneapolis from last year.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
