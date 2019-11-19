Viral video shows woman rescuing koala from Australia wildfire

Updated: Tue 9:42 PM, Nov 19, 2019

LONG FLAT, Australia (CNN) - A cute little koala was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a brush fire in Australia.

Video shows a woman rescuing a koala from a bushfire in New South Wales. The koala has been treated for his burns and is still in very serious condition. (Source: Nine News via CNN)

A viral video shows the koala bear crossing the road and getting stranded near the flames.

But then, a woman rushed in, using her own shirt to wrap up the koala and move it out of harm's way.

She doused the koala with water as it squealed in pain from its burns.

The animal was later taken to a nearby hospital that specializes in treating koalas.

The koala has been treated for his burns and is still listed in very serious condition.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
