Virginia man charged after alleged 2018 Clark County attack, DNA identifies him year later

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Virginia man who has now been charged after an alleged attack in 2018. Officials identified him one year later using DNA.

A criminal complaint shows 27-year-old Shane Hoiland, who is from Pennington Gap, VA, has been charged with physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Law enforcement officials say on March 30, 2018 they responded to Wildcat Mound for reports of a guy who had chased two girls and punched them. He had asked the two victims if there were any lookouts and they told him yes but to be careful because it was slippery. The victims say Hoiland then punched one of them three to four times.

Officials say evidence found at the scene of the incident and sent it to DNA crime lab’s testing site on June 28, 2018. On Feb. 11 the evidence came back matching that of Hoiland.

