Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts

In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, students fill their lunch trays at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)
Updated: Mon 2:12 PM, Dec 23, 2019

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Three Virginia pastors have used more than $17,000 from their church’s budget to pay off meal debts in two local school systems.

The Rev. Jerry Williams, the Rev. Brian Bennett and the Rev. Andrew Segre from Mount Ararat Baptist Church gave $10,500 to Stafford County Public Schools and close to $7,000 to Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

The three weren’t sure where their yearly donation should go.

They decided to pay off the school meal debts once hearing how many students were in debt.

The Washington Post says about 75% of school districts nationally reported unpaid meal debt, with the median amount per school being about $2,500.

Williams says the church will pay off the debts again next year.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus