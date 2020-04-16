Virtual Town Hall offers information for small businesses

A virtual town hall was held on Thursday by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce was joined by representatives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. They talked about how the state is helping businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, including responding to Governor Evers' state legislation signed on Wednesday.

“As we're looking at what we're doing now for businesses that are impacted and what we'll do in the future, unlike flipping a switch back , on, the analogy that I've really found valuable is to think of it more of a dial, just turning that dial back on,” says Sam Rikkers, Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Both the WEDC and WMC are resources to help businesses during this difficult time.

For the WEDC, click here.

For the WMC, click here.