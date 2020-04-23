Virtual breastfeeding support offered to moms during COVID-19 pandemic

On 8 March, Lila Martens made an exciting entrance into the world when she was born on the side of the road, but that wouldn’t be the last time things did not go as planned for her mom, Kylie Martens.

“It's been an interesting journey,” says Martens.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the breastfeeding support consultations that Martens has been planning on are now happening virtually.

“[Breastfeeding] is difficult to navigate without having that hands on experience with a lactation consultant,” Martens says.

Martens has been working with lactation consultant and owner of Mama Bear Lactation Care, Jennifer Hafele who has transitioned her practice to virtual formats complete with telehealth consultations and breastfeeding classes.

Hafele typically meets moms in person at their homes or for weekly weigh-ins and says transitioning to this virtual format has come with pros and cons.

“Nothing compares to being in a room face to face and being able to connect with my clients one-on-one,” Hafele says. “I would love to put my hands through the computer screen and be able to actually asses what is going on inside the baby's mouth but we can’t do that so we have to actually work around that and I have been learning how to coach parents to sort of be my eyes and my hands and work the camera angle so they can show me what they see.”

Martens says while she never expected to participate in lactation support virtually, it has been working out well through the new formats provided by Hafele.

Hafele has also been waiving fees for classes for families who may be financially struggling during the pandemic because she says it’s important everyone have access to this type of support.

“It is important to make sure they know they have a soft place to land, that they have support to learn how to do something they have never done before,” Hafele says. “Breastfeeding is natural but it doesn’t mean it is easy.”

Hafele also facilitates a weekly online support group for moms like Martens to discuss breastfeeding along with other parenting challenges they may be facing.

“Breastfeeding is such an individualized thing to each breastfeeding pair so to hear others' experiences has been incredibly helpful,” Martens says. “It’s been good to hear from other moms and hear what they are going through and that they are going through the same things.”

“It has been so encouraging to me to see these moms coming together and forming communities during this time of isolation,” Hafele says.

The group meets every Wednesday online and includes moms from across the country to provide a community space even while people are physically separated.