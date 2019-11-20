Virtual dementia tour shows what life is like with memory loss

Family, friends and caregivers of those with dementia are invited to a special sensory tour that lets the participants experience the physical and mental challenges of dementia.

The virtual dementia tour gives those with full cognition the ability to understand the sounds, looks and feels of living with the disease. On Wednesday afternoon, participants will go through the tour at Holiday Inn in Eau Claire.

This morning, Hello Wisconsin received a sneak peek at what takes place during the virtual tour.

