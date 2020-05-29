Virtual vigil in remembrance of George Floyd set for Sunday in Eau Claire

On Sunday, May 31, at 3 p.m., Eau Claire community organizers will host the “George Floyd Remembrance Vigil and Community Discussion” virtual event through Zoom to honor the memory of George Floyd.

This event is open to the public.

According to Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a lead co-organizer of this event, “We want a dialogue with the police through this forum where we come together to prevent this stuff from happening. We want people to join both the Zoom event and the related ‘Light Eau Claire.’”

In addition to the virtual demonstration, organizers are asking Eau Claire residents to put candles in their windows Sunday night for George Floyd. A number of people in Eau Claire knew Floyd from his job at a Salsa club.

Representative Jodi Emerson and other community members are scheduled to speak at Sunday’s event.

To join the virtual Zoom vigil, click here.

This event is sponsored by Uniting Bridges and UWEC Anti-Racist Faculty and Staff, and UW-Eau Claire’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs Division.