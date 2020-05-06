Virtual workshop for aspiring authors and illustrators

With at home-learning is still in full swing, CESA 10 has come up with another way to keep kids engaged and show off their creative skills at home.

This activity is specifically for 5th grade students in Western Wisconsin to take part in. A virtual workshop will be held for students interested in becoming an author or illustrator.

The students will be able to watch videos and hear from local authors about their creative process and what it takes to become an author or illustrator. Once they have finished watching they will fill out a form about why they are interested in the career field and what they learned.

Then, CESA 10 will send the first 50 learners who complete the workshop a kit, either art or writing to continue working on their craft. Kristen Gundry from CESA 10 says this activity is great for 5th grade students to work on with the extra time at home.

"Well, it is a transitional year between the end of elementary school and launching into the middle school years and it's a great time to reflect and look at your experiences, hopes and dreams, and a good time to harness those skills,” Gundry said.

The videos for the virtual workshop will be posted to the CESA 10 Facebook page this week and can be completed until the end of the month. To access the Facebook Page click here.

If you do not have access to Facebook, you can email Kristen at Kristen at kgundry@cesa10.k12.wi.us for more information.

