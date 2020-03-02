Virus fuels dread and angst across globe even as China sees signs of hope

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China is reporting its lowest number of new virus infections in six weeks and hundreds of patients in the stricken city that is the outbreak’s epicenter are being released from hospitals.

A tourist wearing a face mask takes pictures inside the Duomo gothic cathedral as it reopened to the public after being closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan, Monday, March 2, 2020. Churches in much of Veneto and Lombardy, two of regions hardest hit by the virus, have closed their doors under widespread measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

But those hopeful signs are paired with increasing anxiety elsewhere in the world, with soaring numbers of cases in Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Major cities including Jakarta, New York and Berlin are grappling with their first recorded cases and nine of the 10 biggest countries in the world are now reporting the virus.

People around the globe are warily monitoring economic fallout from the crisis, but Asian financial markets saw signs of life Monday, with mainland Chinese benchmarks gaining 3%.

What’s next for the Tokyo Olympics as virus spreads?

The spreading virus from China has been reported in more than 60 countries and puts the Tokyo Olympics at risk.

The Olympics are to open on July 24 — less than five months away. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 25.

The head of Tokyo’s organizing committee is holding talks this week with the International Olympic Committee about the next steps.

The torch relay in Japan is to start on March 26 and could see changes and restrictions.

Key test events are also coming up this month and in April. Some are to involve athletes from abroad. Others are already planned for only Japanese athletes.

World economy may shrink because of virus, watchdog says

A global agency says the spreading new virus could make the world economy shrink this quarter.

That would be a first since the international financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says the world economy is still expected to grow overall this year and rebound next year.

But it lowered its forecasts Monday for global growth in 2020 in a special report about the effect of the coronavirus.

It said China’s reduced production is hitting Asia particularly hard. It urged governments to act fast to prevent contagion and restore consumer confidence.

Virus kills member of council advising Iran’s supreme leader

Iran says there are 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. That’s according to Iran Health Ministry spokesman Ali Reza Azizi, who gave the figure at a news conference Monday in Tehran.

Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Iranian officials are among those affected, with a member of Iran’s Expediency Council dying Monday.

With season in doubt, Japan’s baseball taps virus experts

The opening of the Japanese baseball season is in doubt because of the outbreak of the new virus Japan’s baseball and soccer leagues say they are tapping medical experts as advisers.

The panel will be up and running by this week. It will include representatives from each of Japan’s 12 professional baseball clubs and J-League soccer representatives.

It will come up with recommendations by the middle of this month.

The professional baseball season was set to start March 20. Preseason games have been played without fans.

The J-League has stopped its season and hopes to resume on March 18.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.