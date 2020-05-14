Visit Eau Claire MA_RA_TH_ON clues launch May 14th

The Visit Eau Claire EC Covid Clues Ma...ra...th...on is launching next Thursday, May 14.

It will be a four week event with two walking/running maps released each week with the WEAU 13 News Selfie Search, Volume One Local Trivia Clues, the Charter Bank Eau Claire Bonus Buck, and the Jamf Crack the Code Medallion Hunt all for a chance to win hundreds of dollars in weekly local business prizes!

The participants will be asked to give a suggested, but not required, donation to Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation Homeless Program, the UWEC Foundation Campus Harvest Food Pantry, or Feed My People.