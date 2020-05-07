Visit Eau Claire announces EC COVID Clues Marathon

Visit Eau Claire is proud to announce the launch of EC COVID Clues MA_RA_TH_ON. This is an exercise and trivia challenge through historic Eau Claire. The event will start May 14 and end on June 10 with new paths being released every Sunday and Thursday of each week. To find the paths visit https://www.eauclairecovidclues.org/.

Visit Eau Claire has teamed up with a passionate group of local residents, WEAU, Volume One, Charter Bank of Eau Claire, and Jamf to sponsor a virtual marathon that will have participants exercising, taking selfies and, most importantly, winning prizes. In lieu of a registration fee, participants are asked, but not required, to give a suggested donation to Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation Homeless Program, the UWEC Foundation Campus Harvest Food Pantry or Feed My People.

The first path will be released on Thursday, May 14. As participants go through each challenge, they will turn in proof of participation through trivia questions and selfies taken along the route. After submitting proof, they will have the opportunity to win prizes that can be used to help support Eau Claire businesses.

To be eligible to win a spectacular prize, marathoners need to have completed BOTH routes of the week. Once both paths are completed, participants will submit selfies and trivia answers to eccovidclues@gmail.com by 11:59 pm on Wednesdays. Drawings will take place and be announced on the EC COVID Clues Marathon Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eccovidclues) and website.

“We believe that this will be an excellent opportunity to boost community morale by getting a breath of fresh air and learning more about Eau Claire,” says Benny Anderson, Visit Eau Claire’s Interim Executive Director.

For additional information, visit https://www.eauclairecovidclues.org/