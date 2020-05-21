Vita Plus supports farmers while fighting food insecurity

A Madison based livestock feed company hopes to support local farms while keeping the community fed.

Vita Plus Corporation is contributing $100,000 to buying dairy, swine and beef products from local farmers and donating them to food pantries, schools and other food assistance programs, especially in rural areas.

The Loyal Vita Plus plant has donated $7,500 worth of products locally from farms in the area.

“We knew there was a major need in the neighborhood and there was also a need amongst our customers to help move products,” says Vita Plus Loyal general manager, John Every. “There was a major gap for food insecurity and it popped up really fast.”

The goal is to fight food insecurity while also helping farmers continue to sell their products and get through the challenges brought by COVID-19.

I never thought I would see the day when farmers couldn’t sell their products and people couldn’t get the stuff they wanted and we are going to get that back,” Every says.

Every says community members and farmers have been appreciative of these efforts.

“It helps reassure the dairy farmer that the community is willing to help the dairy farmer along,” says dairy farmer Josh Heiman. “It is a good gesture of appreciation to the dairy farmers.”

