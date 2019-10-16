Viterbo University announces four-year graduation guarantee

Viterbo University announced their new four-year graduation guarantee program Wednesday.

The program will start fall of 2020 for all traditional freshman students.

The school says this is one more way they look to help their undergraduates.

"The four-year graduation guarantee is one new effort and that is really working with our students on a four year graduation plan and then supporting them along the way, so that they can graduate within four years and be out in the workforce as soon as possible," said Michelle Kronfeld, the vice president of enrollment management at Viterbo.

Each incoming freshman will continue to meet with an adviser and develop a four-year plan.

Now, if that student follows the plan laid out for them and still doesn't graduate in four years, Viterbo will pay for their tuition for an additional semester.

The university also says they would look at ways to substitute or waive a class.

"We’re continually talking about how we can best support our students," Kronfeld said. "How we can best make a college education affordable for them, and so this four-year graduation guarantee is one. So, we know students don’t stay an extra semester or two semesters."

Kronfeld says the program not only saves students money in tuition and room and board, but also time as they can start their full-time careers sooner.

Viterbo says that in recent years, they've seen a great number of students graduate in four years.

"We know of students that cross the stage here at Viterbo over the last few years, 76% to 79% of them have graduated within four years," Kronfeld said.

Current students at the school are excited about the program, but say even without the guarantee, they've always felt supported.

"It’s really comforting to know that people care about your success and that in the four years there are people there looking out for you and to know that you’re going to be successful," said Junior dietetic student Emily Weiss.

Weiss is on track to graduate in four years and says that all of her friends are as well, even the ones who switched majors.

