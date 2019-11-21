Viterbo University announces new annual full-tuition, four-year scholarship to Boys and Girls Club member

Viterbo University announced that they will provide the Youth of the Year winner of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse with a four-year, full-ride scholarship.

The Youth of the Year winner is chosen with consideration of academic performance and involvement in the club and community.

"It's an individual who has really shown some true character and leadership in our clubs and achieved at a high level," said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. "Lots of times, [they've] overcome some major crisis or circumstances in their lives."

Viterbo University says they've always had a strong relationship with the club, even sharing a facility on Viterbo's campus.

The university is looking for ways to help other kids as well with the college process.

"Will be talking about 'Can we offer some college classes while they're in high school to some of the members of the Boys and Girls Club?,'" said President Glena Temple of Viterbo University. "'Can we provide assistance with the application or the financial aid process?'"

Viterbo students and athletes have spent many hours with the Boys and Girls Clubs and the executive director says they've become inspirational to members.

One requirement of the scholarship is that the recipient comes back to the club and volunteers.

For the Boys and Girls Club, they say this scholarship is an opportunity for the Youth of the Year winner to come back to the club and be a role model to the members, like Viterbo students were to them.

"To see a young person that's grown up in our club and now is a college student and coming back and working with our kids, that's going to be a pretty special moment," Erickson said.

The Boys and Girls Club says many of its members need help financially to attend college and know that having this as a possibility will motivate them.

"It's going to be a really exciting day for us as a young person leaves our program and walks through the doors of Viterbo University and then someday walks across that stage as a Viterbo graduate and a Boys and Girls Club alumni," Erickson said.

The Youth of the Year winner will be selected in the spring and provided with the full-ride scholarship.