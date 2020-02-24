Viterbo University announces new bachelor degree completion program in social work

Viterbo University announced a new bachelor degree completion program in social work to start this fall.

Those with two-year degrees in human services or a related field can earn a Bachelor of Science degree in social work in four to five semesters.

The classes will be made available primarily in the evening and online for the cohort program.

Viterbo has seen over 200 graduate from its traditional undergraduate social work program since 1997.

The school says social work plays a variety of important roles.

"There's a huge need for social workers in all kinds of settings," said Jennifer Anderson-Meger, the Viterbo social program director and professor. "[There's a need] from medical settings to community-based services, working with patients, individuals with disabilities, mental health issues and substance abuse issues. There's social workers in our school system."

The school says many also go onto careers in children and family social work.

Viterbo social work graduates have a 100 percent placement rate in the workforce or graduate school as well.