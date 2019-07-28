Voice of Minnie Mouse, Russi Taylor, dies at 75

Russi Taylor, who provided the voice of Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, died Friday at the age of 75, according to a statement from the Walt Disney Company.

Russi Taylor, the longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, died Friday at age 75. (Source: The Walt Disney Company)

Taylor voiced the girlfriend of Mickey Mouse in hundreds of Disney projects after beating out 200 other hopefuls during a 1986 audition.

Taylor then met and fell in love with her own Mickey, Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse at the time, and the two married in 1991. They remained inseparable until Allwine’s death in 2009.

She also provided a number of other animated voices during her career, including Huey, Dewey and Louie on the original “DuckTales” series, Strawberry Shortcake, Baby Gonzo on “Muppet Babies” and Martin Prince on “The Simpsons.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.