"Voices of Color" event celebrates UWEC's multicultural students

The Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire was a place of celebration Thursday night for UW-Eau Claire's multicultural students.

The event called "Voices of Color" was hosted by Blugold Beginnings, which is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of first-generation, low income, and students of color.

This year's theme was "Share the Love." It showed how students from different cultural backgrounds express love.

"With Friday being Valentine's Day, we kind of wanted our things going to go along with Valentine's Day. That's why 'Share the Love" was this year's theme. Hopefully, it'll be next year and the year after that, but we just really wanted to really share the love with everyone and celebrate," said Yee Thao.

The event also served as a fundraiser to help support college students in the Blugold Beginnings Learning Community with scholarships.

