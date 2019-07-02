Statement released about DMA employee death

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is deeply saddened to announce state employee Nicholas Janz, a facility maintenance specialist at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, died while performing his duties at the base Monday, July 1.

Janz, 40, was pronounced dead at approximately 11 a.m. by the Tomah Memorial medical control officer.

DMA is working with local and state officials to review the details of the accident. The entire DMA family sends its thoughts and prayers to the Janz family during this difficult time. He will be remembered as a diligent and dedicated employee, and all of the Wisconsin DMA mourns his loss.

Janz had been employed at DMA since 2010. He lived in Warrens, Wisconsin with his wife and three children.