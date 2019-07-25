Volunteering and reporting damage in Polk and Barron County

Polk and Barron County are both still working to clean up debris from severe storms, and a call for volunteers has been put out.

The complete list to volunteer or report damage for both Polk and Barron County is listed.

Polk County:

If you need to report storm damage, please call 211 to be put on an ongoing list. Polk County Sheriff says residents must have already contacted their home insurance agent and know what aid they are eligible to be receiving.

Volunteers:

This weekend, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday – July 26-28, we will be opening a Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Unity High School. At the VRC, starting at 8 a.m. daily, volunteers will be registered and assigned to work projects. Work crews will be formed and work under the direction of qualified personnel. Volunteers should be in good physical shape and call 211 and indicate their availability.

Please plan on bringing long pants, solid footwear (boots preferred), gloves, safety glasses, hearing protection, bug spray, and sun protection.

Volunteers experienced with chainsaws are encouraged to bring them along with appropriate personal safety equipment including chaps, helmet, eye protection and ear protection and be self-sufficient. Chainsaw operators will be selected based on capabilities and need.

At the VRC, rules for registration will include:

• Participants must produce a driver’s license or other valid picture ID.

• Participants may not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Minors will only be permitted if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• No pets will be permitted.

• Do not sign up for a particular job if it will be too physically challenging.

You must register and report to the Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Unity High School. The address for Unity High School is 1908 WI-46, Balsam Lake, WI 54810, located north of Balsam Lake, Polk County, Wisconsin. The VRC will be accepting volunteers daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you have questions or concerns, please email EMERGENCYMGT@co.polk.wi.us or call 715-485-9280.

BARRON COUNTY:

To report storm damage, please call 211.

Volunteers:

Volunteers must check in at our volunteer reception site. By checking in volunteers receive liability coverage. Every hour volunteered provides financial relief to local towns. Volunteers will be driving to work sites.

All volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses, and work gloves. Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch.

Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended. Volunteers for on-site clean-up efforts ages 14-17 are welcome with completed registration form signed by a parent or guardian. Volunteers may bring the completed form to the volunteer reception center to speed the registration process. Volunteers will need to present a driver’s license or photo ID when registering.

The form is available on the Barron County website:

click here.

