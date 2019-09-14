Volunteers build beds for kids in need in Eau Claire County.

A new local group is helping provide beds to kids in need in Eau Claire County. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers around the U.S. that builds beds for kids who do not have one.

Hope Lutheran Church recently started a chapter for Eau Claire County and held its first bed building event on September 14 at Market & Johnson in Eau Claire.

“We are very excited to have this ministry in Eau Claire as we become more aware of the need for children to have beds,” says Mary Erickson, a pastor at Hope Lutheran. “It is surprising to hear how many kids don’t have beds.” Erickson estimates more than a thousand kids in the county do not have beds to sleep in.

More than 70 volunteers from Hope Lutheran and Market & Johnson built 40 twin beds at the event. Market & Johnson donated its warehouse for the day in addition to other supplies.

“It’s something that our Market & Johnson committee decided is a great cause,” says Mark Larson, the Building Coordinator for Sleep in Heavenly Peace and market & Johnson employee. “Basically at the end of the day this organization is to get kids off of the floor and give them a free bed to sleep in.”

Families can request either a bunk bed or a single bed. Kids ages 3-16 who live in Eau Claire, Altoona or Chippewa Falls and do not currently have a bed are eligible, no matter the family’s income level.

The Eau Claire chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was started after church members recognized the need in the community.

The group is always looking for donations of new mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets quilts etc. and for corporate sponsors.

The group hopes to hold about six building events per year and eventually fill the need for beds in Eau Claire County.

“We’ll just keep churning out the beds,” Erickson says.

If you would like to get more information about requesting a bed or how to volunteer your time or resources you can call Hope Lutheran at 715-832-1414 or click here.

