Volunteers help clean up storm damage in Barron County

Volunteers gathered in Barron County to help with cleanup after strong storms left the area with severe damage.

Residents in the area could call 211 to report their damage and file a work order to ask for help with cleanup. Barron County received nearly 200 work orders and cut off requests at noon on July 27 due to limited volunteers.

“We've seen everything from land owners just requesting some general yard cleanup all the way to these giant trees down,” says Andrew Wilcox of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “There has been a tremendous amount of damage in the area and there are places with hundreds of trees down, driveways blocked, so we are restoring access and helping with whatever the land owners need.”

More than 140 volunteers from Barron County and surrounding areas helped with debris and tree cleanup mostly on private properties. Volunteers signed in at the Barron County Justice Center, were given a safety training and were then assigned to a site by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Some volunteers say the volunteer effort shows how strongly knit the community is.

"I just felt so terrible for the people who lost their trees there are just so many of them that are gone and damage to homes but if it had happened to me I hope someone would show up to help me out," says Debra Johnson who came in to volunteer from Cumberland.

“We feel like we have gotten a good start on it but certainly the damage will continue into the weeks and months ahead,” says Stacey Frolik of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Frolik says officials will now reassess damage and the need for more volunteers before organizing more events like this.

