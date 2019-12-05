Volunteers make blankets for homeless students in Eau Claire

Volunteers gathered Thursday night to make blankets to help keep community members warm this winter.

The event took place at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Eau Claire.

It's the fourth year of the blanket-making event.

One of organizers of the event says the 75 volunteers were on-pace to make more than 100 blankets.

"A friend of ours had mentioned to me that there were over 300 kids every year touched by homelessness in some way shape or form that are part of the Eau Claire School District. So, in hearing that, it really affected Karen and I. So we wanted to figure out a way that we could help and this is what we came up with," said Angela Smith.

The finished blankets are being donated to the Eau Claire Area School District's homeless students.