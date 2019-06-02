Vote on E.C. grade school boundaries set for Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- There's an item on Monday night's Eau Claire school board agenda, which calls for a vote on proposed changes to elementary school boundaries.
The proposal calls for keeping Roosevelt as an elementary school and then shift enrollment at six other elementary schools to balance enrollment. The plan would also adopt dual immersion – or, providing specific academic instruction in two languages – at the selected campuses.
If passed, the new boundaries would take affect for the 2020-2021 school year.