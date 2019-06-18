Vouchers available for seniors to use at Eau Claire Farmers Market

The Eau Claire County Aging & Disability Resource Center set up outside the government center to support community farmers.

They were out giving voucher packets for seniors to use at the Eau Claire Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The vouchers are available for Eau Claire County residents ages 60 and older who meet certain income guidelines.

An official with ADRC says the main point of this program is to make sure seniors are able to buy nutritious food and fresh produce.

"I think the word is getting out there. We really try to you know promoted in our newsletter, on social media like Facebook Instagram. So I think yeah increasingly people are getting aware of it but we really want to really reach out all the seniors in our community," said Molly Yang with the ADRC.

If you're interested in getting the farmers market vouchers, you can still get them inside the ADRC office.