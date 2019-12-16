Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Rochester, Mich. Slotkin, a freshman Democrat who flipped a battleground Republican seat, said Monday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Updated: Mon 10:25 PM, Dec 16, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vulnerable House Democrats are announcing they’ll vote for President Donald Trump’s impeachment even if it means losing their seats in Congress.

At least 31 lawmakers from competitive districts say they will vote in favor of the abuse and obstruction charges against Trump.

The exception is New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who opposes impeachment and is poised to become a Republican.

A cascade of announcements on Monday came ahead of the House vote later this week.

If the articles pass, Trump will become the nation’s third impeached president.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus