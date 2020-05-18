WAFER Food Pantry able to provide extra monthly food packages to each patron

“Our goal is to feed people and if you are hungry or you are in need, just come,” said Erin Waldhart, WAFER Food Pantry executive producer.

Twice a month patrons can now get complete packages containing canned goods, frozen meat, hygiene items and more at WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse.

Partial packages with surplus items and perishable goods are also available weekly, as WAFER has seen an increase in need.

“Typically we would see about 25-30 new families per month and now we are seeing about double that,” Waldhart said. “So, to see really a 100 percent increase in the number of new families that we're serving is pretty significant.”

Thanks to the generosity of the community and government, WAFER is able to provide the additional packages.

The pantry recently received a $30,000 Loveland grant as well.

“Anytime you give us a dollar, we're going to be able to provide four meals with that,” Waldhart added. “So with this grant, we will be able to provide 120,000 meals.”

The mobile pantry is still providing pre-packaged items at its regular stops too.

The biggest donation need for WAFER right now is healthy cereal and mac and cheese.

WAFER says they could also use additional volunteers to help serve.

“We're kind of running low on volunteers,” Waldhart said. “Some days are worse than others. There was one day last week when we didn't have any volunteers at all, it was just our staff here. It was really difficult to try and get everything done without those extra hands.”

To limit the number of people in the building, volunteers are asked for a four-week commitment of at least two shifts each week.

Additionally, the pantry is utilizing masks and sanitizing often to minimize risk.

“People considering coming here and needing help-- maybe on the fence of whether they can do it or not and maybe feeling embarrassed-- there is no reason to be. This is a judgement-free zone, we are here to help,” Waldhart emphasized.

The increase in complete packages available to each patron will be offered through at least the end of June.