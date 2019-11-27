WAFER Food Pantry in need of donations and volunteers for holiday season

WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse aims to provide food and eliminate hunger.

Each month they feed about 3,600 individuals and they say that number increases during the holidays.

As a result, the pantry is in need of donations, especially with its most popular items.

"[We need} peanut butter, canned meat, soup, canned vegetables and mac and cheese, but really anything is helpful and useful," said WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart.

WAFER accepts both food and monetary donations at the pantry.

People can also donate their time, something else they are in need of.

"We really could use some volunteer help," Waldhart said. "Like today, it's been super busy and even though we are fully slated with volunteers for this shift, it's just been outrageously busy."

Volunteer shifts are available Monday through Friday in both the morning and afternoon.

WAFER says they also provide hygiene items as their clients are often in need of more than just food.

"Often times when people can't put food on the table, they have a hard time with other basic needs as well," Waldhart said. "So for instance, hygiene items or baby items, that's not something that would be covered under food care and so we do like to offer that as well."

While the holidays can often be a busy time for people, WAFER thinks it also provides an opportunity to appreciate life.

"I think it's good to pause and reflect and I think Thanksgiving provides that opportunity for us to look at the year's bounty, to look back at the year's blessings that we can be grateful for and a lot of holidays revolve around food," Waldhart said.

For the executive director, the holidays provide a chance to give back to those less fortunate. She says small donations can lead to big impacts.

WAFER says they're grateful for the support they receive from the community and that without it, they wouldn't be able to do what they do.

Donations can be made in person or at https://waferlacrosse.org