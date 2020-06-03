WAFER Food Pantry in need of volunteers

WAFER Food Pantry has seen its regular volunteers decrease from 25 to four during the pandemic and are in need of more.

The food pantry asks volunteers to make a commitment and serve a few days each week.

All volunteers are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

Volunteer tasks include packing boxes, stocking shelves, and assisting with deliveries.

Various volunteer shifts are available Monday through Friday, but WAFER says any time someone can give is helpful.

"People ask me, 'I work until four or five, can I come in after that?' Of course," said Erin Waldhart, WAFER executive director. "If people can come in just for an hour and stock for us that's helpful or just come in and do something that needs to be done, that's great. We just need to know when you're scheduling your volunteer shift."

WAFER says that many volunteers use the shift to get connected with the community and make friends.

The executive director is grateful for anyone who donates their time to helping others.