WAFER food pantry receives 5,800 pounds of pet food donation

A local food pantry is able to offer more pet food to its clients thanks to a large donation from a veterinarian office.

WAFER food pantry received its 10th annual pet food donation from Hillside Animal Hospital Thursday morning.

This year, the drive collected 5,800 pounds of dog and cat food, the largest donation to date.

The supply will last around two to three months for the pantry and approximately 300 families will benefit from the donation.

WAFER says it's grateful to Hillside Animal Hospital for the yearly donation.

"The patrons that we serve, they can't afford food which is why they are here," said Erin Waldhart, WAFER executive director. "If they can't afford food for themselves, they certainly can't afford it for their pets also and pets really play an important part in our lives."

WAFER says pets offer a sense of companionship to its clients, which is something they benefit from greatly.

The donations were thanks to Hillside Animal Hospital staff, clients, and suppliers.