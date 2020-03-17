WAFER still open, but operating under new procedures

WAFER food pantry is still open in La Crosse, but it's operating under new procedures for the time being.

Instead of having patrons come inside the pantry and select items, it's now pre-packaging boxes which include non perishable goods, produce, meats, and breads.

"We want to keep the patrons safe, we want to keep our volunteers safe, and we want to keep the staff safe," said Brad Gerees, WAFER operations manager. "So, we've changed to this procedure for the time being."

The boxes are packed differently depending on family size, but contain enough food to eat for at least five days.

The hours of operation are staying the same for the pantry.

WAFER says in addition to the food pantry, that several of its programs are also still on and happening in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our senior share program and packages will still be delivered for those seniors that are a part of that program," Gerees said. "Our mobile pantry is still traveling throughout the community."

The mobile food pantry is also handing out pre-packaged boxes for the foreseeable future.

WAFER says it's always in need of donations, especially as it anticipates an increase in need.

"We could use some additional soups, we could use some dry cereals things like that," said Gerees.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

Along with the new distribution procedures, WAFER is emphasizing good hygiene practice.

"All of our staff and volunteers we're encouraging to wash their hands regularly, we have wipes that we wipe down our carts with and other hard surfaces that people are touching," Gerees said.

New patrons will be able to apply in-person at the door and receive a package the same day.

To keep everything running, WAFER relies on volunteers and says it could use more.

"Some of our volunteers are choosing to stay home, which we are fine with and encourage that," Gerees said. "Plus, we're encouraging only volunteers that are healthy, that are not sick in any way."

Tuesday was the second day of implementing the new procedures.

The pantry is working out the kinks to ensure it runs as smooth as possible.