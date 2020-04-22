WAGNER TAILS: Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk goes virtual

The 34th Annual Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk is going virtual.

Have fun and win prizes while raising money for the animals at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

The virtual event will take place Friday-Sunday, May 15-17th, 2020.

Everything is fully available online and you can participate in the Run/Walk portion on your own time during the event weekend and at your own pace on a trail, around your neighborhood, or even on a treadmill.

Here's how it works:

1. To register for the event click here. ($30 Registration fee) as a participant with a Fundraising Page

2. Share your fundraising page! Anyone can pledge money to your fundraising page: All proceeds from this event go to our Mettler Emergency Medical Fund! Plus, every participant that raises $100+ receives a 2020 Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk sweatshirt!

To pledge money to a specific participant, supporters click here. and click the green button, "change recipient" and select your name from the list!

3. Join our private Facebook Virtual Event Group for access to all content, videos, and event information from ECCHA, our board, staff, volunteers, and amazing sponsors! After you register ($30 Registration fee), to join group membership click here.

4. Have fun and win prizes! We have awesome grand prizes for top pledge collectors, winners of our creative Run/Walk contests, and more!

*Event shirts, goodie bags, sweatshirts, and prizes may be collected from ECCHA at our in-person Fido & Friends Cookout Party - Date TBD. As a special treat, when the virus subsides, we will host a great celebration cookout at the shelter for all registrants- included in the price of registration. It will be the party of the summer!

Go ahead and Get Registered! You can start raising money today and we'll be sharing exciting updates and information with you every week leading up to the event weekend! Just keep an eye out for our emails and stay connected on ECCHA's Facebook page. Even if we can't be together in one park, we look forward to coming together as a community.