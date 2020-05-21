WALA thanks Gov. Evers for investment in long-term care facilities

Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA) thanks front line workers and Governor Evers $100 million investment for long-term care, home and community based services, and emergency medical services.

“Wisconsin’s Assisted Living profession has been on the frontlines of this COVID-19 crisis since the beginning, and will be for months to come, stated Michael Pochowski, CEO of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA). “Investments to help facilities deal with increased costs due to the COVID-19 crisis include caregivers & staff, personal protection equipment, disinfection supplies and other supplies that temporarily increased in costs will help assisted living facilities immensely and we greatly appreciate the support from Governor Evers.”