WATCH: Close encounter with moose turns into hide-and-seek

Updated: Fri 1:14 PM, Jan 17, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A man taking out the trash used a quick-thinking getaway to avoid confrontation with a one-antlered moose.

A man taking out the trash encounters a curious moose. (Courtesy Amy Phelps)

In the video, Curtis Phelps can be seen leaving his house to take a bag to a secured shed in the yard. As he opens the doors, a bull moose wanders into the frame.

When Phelps turns around from the shed, the moose speeds up in his direction. Phelps takes his option of ducking inside the shed, closing the doors to barricade himself from the moose. After a few moments of seeming curiosity, the moose moves on.

Copyright 2020 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at ktuu.com.

 
