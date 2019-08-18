WATCH: Good Samaritans rush to rescue woman in wheelchair who fell off pier

Updated: Sun 5:10 AM, Aug 18, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (CNN) - While on a stop in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a female cruise-goer who uses a wheelchair fell into the water, and two men jumped in to save her.

Video of the rescue posted on social media shows Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan using a life ring to keep the woman afloat. (Source: CNN/Senio Donovan/Kerry Harrigan)

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan are being hailed as heroes for racing to the rescue when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off a dock Monday in Saint Thomas.

Video of the rescue was posted on social media. It shows the two men using a life ring to keep the woman, who has not been identified, afloat.

The good Samaritans worked together with several people on the dock, who used a rope to pull the woman to safety.

The woman was visiting Saint Thomas as a passenger onboard the Carnival cruise ship Fascination, which had stopped on the island.

Copyright 2019 CNN, Senio Donovan, Kerry Harrigan. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus