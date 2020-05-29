WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Gov. Walz talks amid Minneapolis protests

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to address the state's response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

To watch the live stream, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., click here.

The announcement comes as businesses and homes continued to burn Thursday night and Friday morning.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a crowd stormed the building housing the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, setting it on fire.