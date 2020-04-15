UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

The Chippewa County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 update every Wednesday.

(MGN)

Wednesday, April 15 update:

Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman says Chippewa County has:

20 positive cases

619 negative cases

30 pending tests results

7 of those 20 positive cases are under the age of 40

1 hospitalization

The county is closed for non-essential business and people are asked to call ahead of time if they have any questions.

Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos at the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District says it is unknown if school will meet together at any point in the remainder of the school year.

The school district says they are hoping to hold summer classes in person but are also planning in case those classes also need to be held online.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says a few cases are being investigated for complaints of people breaking the Safer at Home order.

