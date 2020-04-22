UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update.

Wednesday, April 22 number update

20 confirmed positive cases

775 negative cases

46 pending cases

846 tests given in the county

No hospitalizations currently

7 individuals under 40, 13 who are over the age of 40

Health officials say the open door clinic is still open but you are asked to call ahead if planning on visiting.

Police Chief Matthew Kelm says there have been no new criminal records of anyone breaking the Safer at Home order. He also says the community has been donating PPE to first responders.