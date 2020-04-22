UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)-- The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update.
Wednesday, April 22 number update
20 confirmed positive cases
775 negative cases
46 pending cases
846 tests given in the county
No hospitalizations currently
7 individuals under 40, 13 who are over the age of 40
Health officials say the open door clinic is still open but you are asked to call ahead if planning on visiting.
Police Chief Matthew Kelm says there have been no new criminal records of anyone breaking the Safer at Home order. He also says the community has been donating PPE to first responders.