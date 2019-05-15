Jayme Closs honored with 'Hometown Hero' award

The Wisconsin Assembly honored Jayme Closs with a Hometown Hero award on Wednesday.

Courtesy: FBI Milwaukee

She was nominated by Rep. Romaine Quinn (R) - Barron.

"Jayme, your strength, your resolve and your bravery is beyond incredible," said Rep. Quinn. "You are truly an inspiration and bright light during a time of sadness.

"You taught us an important lesson," he added. "No matter how grave your situation. No matter how dark you days become and no matter how impossible your circumstances may seem. There is always hope."

Jayme was present to receive the award. Her aunt, Jen Smith, accepted the award and said Closs's bravery and spirit are inspiring.

"Her courage, her bravery and her spirit are things that inspire us and make us stronger and better," she said.

Closs stood behind her aunt but did not speak.

Jake Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Closs and killing her parents on Oct. 15. He faces life in prison when sentenced on May 24.

Jayme was abducted from her home in Barron in October of 2018. She escaped from her captor 88 days later from a remote cabin in Douglas County.

