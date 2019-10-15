WATCH LIVE: Trial for woman charged in Dunn Co. stabbing starts

Opening statements have begun in a Dunn county murder trial.

Ezra McCandless is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth of Eau Claire.

In March of 2018, McCandless was arrested after police say she lured Woodworth to Dunn County and fatally stabbed him.

McCandless told investigators that she started stabbing, "anywhere and everywhere."

Court TV is covering the trial live periodically.

To watch the trial live, click here.