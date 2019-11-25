WATCH: Man steals rare Egyptian tortoise in Calif.

Updated: Mon 9:14 PM, Nov 25, 2019

(CNN) - A person stole a tortoise worth more than a thousand dollars from a California pet store.

Staff at The Serpentarium are worried about the animal's safety and are urging the responsible party to return the tortoise.

Sean Doherty, an employee, said he was outraged when he found out that someone stole a rare Egyptian tortoise from its tank.

"An employee was doing a temperature test on the tank in question and they stepped away momentarily,” Doherty said.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a group of people walking up to the tank.

A man then appears to reach inside it, grab the tortoise and walk away.

"Generally, there's been a sense of shock from the entire community, people that shop here. It's a very trusting hobby, everybody knows each other,” Doherty said.

Staff members said the tortoise was being used as part of a breeding program.

"It's not just that they've stolen something. It's an animal that has very specific requirements, that they've stolen,” Doherty said. “It will die without that care requirement.”

While the staff continue taking care of the remaining reptiles, they’re asking the person responsible to come forward.

“If they don’t, it is over a thousand dollars’ worth of product,” Doherty said. “It being a living animal … we will press charges with the full effect of the law.”

