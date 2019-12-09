WATCH: Manager catches baby falling headfirst off Utah store counter

Updated: Mon 11:36 PM, Dec 09, 2019

HURRICANE, Utah (KTVX/CNN) - A pawn shop manager and father of four rushed into action to save a baby from what could have been a dangerous headfirst fall onto concrete.

Store manager Bill Reel noticed a baby starting to fall off the glass counter at Family Pawn in Hurricane, Utah, and hurried to help, catching the child before they could hit the floor. (Source: Family Pawn/KTVX/CNN)

Surveillance video shows two women shopping for a gun Sunday afternoon at Family Pawn in Hurricane, Utah. They place a child on the glass counter next to them.

Store manager Bill Reel noticed the baby starting to fall and hurried to help, catching the child before they could hit the floor.

“I just saw the baby look unsteady, and I just booked it that way,” Reel said. “I just so happened to time it out just right and caught the baby just before it hit.”

Reel says the baby was falling headfirst in what would have been an almost 4-foot drop onto concrete. Thanks to the manager’s quick action, the baby was not injured.

“I was scared to death. I grabbed the baby. My heart was racing. I was pretty shaken up,” Reel said. “I held the baby for a couple of seconds and then gave it back to, I believe, grandma. There’s no doubt that baby was gonna get hurt, and I think there was even a risk of some brain injury.”

Though some have called him a hero, Reel says he’s simply a father of four with quick reflexes, who knows how suddenly accidents can happen.

“You’re just an ordinary person who happened to have the opportunity to do something good, and you did it,” he said.

Reel says the story is an example of the many things that can go wrong when you take an eye off your kids, even for just a second.

“It could’ve gone south. It could’ve gone bad, and it didn’t,” he said. “We got lucky. I just think we all have to do a better job of being careful and watching our children and other people’s children, too.”

Copyright 2019 KTVX, Family Pawn via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus