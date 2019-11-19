WATCH: Trooper saves woman from sliding truck

Updated: Tue 8:36 PM, Nov 19, 2019

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KTVI/CNN) – An Illinois couple survived a close call on an icy interstate last week.

A trooper pulled Peggy Vaught into a ditch, the truck sliding just inches over her. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

A box truck came barreling toward Bud and Peggy Vaught while they were being assisted by troopers on the side of the road.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the truck was going too fast for road conditions and could have easily been responsible for a tragedy.

A trooper pulled Peggy Vaught into a ditch, the truck sliding just inches over her.

Bud Vaught was still inside the car when the truck struck their vehicle.

He has some internal injuries but said he will be okay.

The couple praised the work of the troopers and said they may have saved Peggy Vaught’s life by pulling her into a ditch.

“All I heard was someone say ‘run.’ And that’s the last thing. I didn’t know what was going on,” Peggy Vaught said.

Illinois drivers are required by law to slow down and move over if they are approaching a stopped emergency vehicle.

“I mean, they jerked her out of the way and I still don’t know how she wasn’t hurt. But it hit me just flat out,” Bud Vaught said.

The driver of the truck was cited for driving too fast for conditions and failure to reduce speed.

Copyright 2019 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus