WATCH: Two yachts worth more than $20 million destroyed in marina fire

Updated: Sun 9:23 PM, Nov 17, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - Two yachts worth more than $20 million dollars went up in flames Saturday.

Two yachts were destroyed in a fire in Florida. (Source: WPLG, Viewer Video, CNN)

Cellphone video showed flames raging out of control and plumes of smoke billowing into the air after the fire at Universal Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hours after dawn, firefighters used ladder trucks to control the flames.

Fire rescue personnel believe the fire started on one yacht and the wind caused it to spread to a second one.

According to Jeffrey Lucas, Chief Deputy at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, one yacht was worth $8 million, and one was worth between $12 million and $16 million.

Fire rescue said one of the yachts was undergoing renovations.
They are investigating whether that had anything to do with the fire.
There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2019 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus