WEAU 13 News awarded four Sevareid Awards for excellence in journalism

WEAU 13 News was honored with several Eric Sevareid Awards at the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association’s awards gala.

It happened in Minneapolis over the weekend.

First Place

- General Reporting - The Search for Jayme Closs

Merit Awards

- Documentary – Stories of the State

- Special – School Safety Town Hall

- Soft Feature – Tree of Hope

The Eric Sevareid Awards are awarded for excellence in journalism and are presented annually to stations and journalists working in television, radio and online within the MBJA’s six-state service area—Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North and South Dakota. The awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist, Eric Sevareid, who is best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

