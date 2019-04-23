WEAU honors longtime engineer on his retirement

If you've watched WEAU in the last, say, 53 years, you have witnessed the handiwork of Engineer Ron Viste, and today, Ron is celebrating his retirement.

Beginning his career in radio and military communications, he started with WEAU in 1966.

He guided the station through the transition from black-and-white to color, analog to digital and standard definition to high definition.

In 2016, Ron was inducted into the National Association of Arts and Sciences Golden Circle.

The president and vice president of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and several current and past co-workers gathered to honor Ron today.

